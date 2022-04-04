FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$209.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 target price on the stock.

FSV stock traded up C$0.74 on Wednesday, hitting C$181.10. 29,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,935. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$166.76 and a 12-month high of C$256.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$184.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$218.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.21.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 6.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

