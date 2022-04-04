Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) to announce $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.90 million and the highest is $25.35 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $22.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $118.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,466 shares of company stock worth $3,364,978. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,605. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

