$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. GAP reported sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 482,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. GAP has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

