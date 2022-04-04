extraDNA Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $72,648.08 and $3,211.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,669.03 or 0.99920598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00282002 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00349970 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00137599 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00059101 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

