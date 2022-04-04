United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

