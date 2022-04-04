Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New GBX 2,850 Price Target at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDVMF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. 59,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.