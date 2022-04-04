JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.96. 761,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,598. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

