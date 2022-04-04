United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $914,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XME stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 595,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,992. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

