United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,590 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,735,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,016,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.