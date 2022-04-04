AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. AFC Gamma posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.03 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

