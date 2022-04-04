Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,181. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

