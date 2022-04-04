DragonVein Trading 22.3% Lower This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $2,990.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,705.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00808662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00212161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

