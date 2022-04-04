$74.76 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $74.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.47 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $308.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.61 million to $313.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $336.44 million, with estimates ranging from $325.88 million to $349.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,811. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

