Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Up 11.6%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.01 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 11,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 352,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,756 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,020 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.