USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.74

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 10070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

USAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -538.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

