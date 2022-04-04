Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.74. 298,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,562,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 921,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

