Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 276,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,032,184 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,047 shares of company stock worth $970,963. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

