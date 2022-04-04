Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Down to $111.56

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.56, but opened at $109.00. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $108.77, with a volume of 7,405 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $74,553,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,957,000 after purchasing an additional 333,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

