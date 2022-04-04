Credit Suisse Group Cuts Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 514

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 532 ($6.97) to GBX 514 ($6.73) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 598 ($7.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.42.

ATDRY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 442,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,249. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

