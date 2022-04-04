United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $196,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,587. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

