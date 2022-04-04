Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,665 Price Target at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,665 ($21.81) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.83) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,702.64 ($22.30).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,129.50 ($14.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 976 ($12.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05.

In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.94) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,360.86).

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.