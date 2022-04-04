Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($142.86) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €119.97 ($131.83).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 stock traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, hitting €108.60 ($119.34). The company had a trading volume of 211,552 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.83. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.