ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($20.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.83 ($17.39).

ENI stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €13.42 ($14.75). 14,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($16.27). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.57. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

