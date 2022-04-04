LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €807.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €807.00 ($886.81) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €772.18 ($848.55).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

MC stock traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €649.60 ($713.85). 249,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €655.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €674.95. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.