Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

