Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will report sales of $652.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $643.30 million and the highest is $661.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $589.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

GIL stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 15,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,944. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

