Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.46. 12,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.21. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nasdaq by 283.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nasdaq by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

