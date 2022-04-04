Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.46. 6,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. Cricut has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,538,436 shares of company stock valued at $23,780,283 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 69,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

