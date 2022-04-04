Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.96

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 200037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.46 million and a P/E ratio of -39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

