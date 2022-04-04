American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 183,508 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

