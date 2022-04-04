Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 596,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.20. 203,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $370.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

