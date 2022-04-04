Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.31

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 897003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The company has a market cap of C$441.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,278,750 shares in the company, valued at C$25,960,075. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 477,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,743 and sold 220,000 shares valued at $246,200.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.