Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.
Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)
Recommended Stories
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.