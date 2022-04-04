Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.50

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.50 and last traded at C$183.91, with a volume of 170973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$184.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$181.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$171.17.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

