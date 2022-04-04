Ledyard National Bank Buys Shares of 1,428 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 452,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

