Ledyard National Bank Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novartis by 14.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.23. 205,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,630. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

