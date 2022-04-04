Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NVCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NVCN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.42. 1,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,392. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
