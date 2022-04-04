Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,220,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.