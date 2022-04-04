Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of ACCD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 24,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.00. Accolade has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

