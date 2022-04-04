Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Target Price to GBX 430

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 430 ($5.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.89) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 517.86 ($6.78).

Shares of LON:PETS traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 355.60 ($4.66). 624,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 387.76. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

