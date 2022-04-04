SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGRO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.43) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.14) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

Shares of SGRO stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,348 ($17.66). 2,037,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,289.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 948.20 ($12.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

