Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $228.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,271. The firm has a market cap of $436.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.20. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

