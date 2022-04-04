Unslashed Finance Hits One Day Volume of $21,650.00 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $21,650.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00047947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.20 or 0.07539144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,336.85 or 1.00170395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046291 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

