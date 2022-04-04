Ocean Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.28 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $363.93 million and $48.28 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00037403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00108101 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

