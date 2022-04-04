NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,489.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXGPF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.79) to GBX 8,150 ($106.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 7,280 ($95.36) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.19) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NXGPF remained flat at $$78.35 during midday trading on Monday. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. NEXT has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $100.61.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

