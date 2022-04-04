Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 9,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,671. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $95.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

