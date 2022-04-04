Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

