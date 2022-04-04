IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,595. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

