Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEOS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,230. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

