China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

China HGS Real Estate stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,798. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

